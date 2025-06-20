Saudi Arabia - Cluster2 Airports Company has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Airbus during the 2025 Paris Air Show, which aims to introduce advanced smart technologies led by the Airbus Agnet Turnaround platform—an innovative solution designed to enable real-time coordination of airport field operations, reported SPA.

By adopting this platform, Cluster2 seeks to streamline workflows, boost operational efficiency, and enhance passenger experience across its network of 22 international and domestic airports.

The MoU also supports broader goals of raising operational standards and enabling seamless collaboration among ground teams, security personnel, and control room operators.

