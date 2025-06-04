Kuwait-based Combined Group Contracting (CGC), a leading player in the Arab Gulf's contracting sector, has announced that it key subsidiaries have secured contracts worth $338.3 million from across the GCC region.

The first contract worth AED 859.9 million ($234.1 million) for road construction works in UAE was snapped up by its local unit - CGC Company Emirates - from the Ministry of Energy & Infrastructure.

As part of the contract, the company will execute the upgrade of Emirates Road from Al Bade’a Intersection to E55 Intersection.

The scope of work involves the construction of new bridges and intersections, as well as the improvement of existing ones.

The entire work will be completed within a two-year period, said the company in a statement.

Also CGC said it had snapped up two contracts from Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) worth KD32 million ($104.2 million).

The first contract is related to external works of Jurassic production facilities in Umm Naqa area which will be completed in 19 months, while the second contract is related to Wafra Joint Operations (WJO) Gas Export Pipeline project.

The project involves the engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning of a new export pipeline spanning 65km from WJO to the Kuwaiti company's gas booster station.

This entire work will be completed within 30 months, it added.

