RIYADH — The Transport General Authority has signed a cooperation agreement with the International Maritime Organization (IMO) to launch two global initiatives aimed at reducing underwater noise and training the next generation of maritime professionals.



The agreement covers the GloNoise project, which seeks to limit radiated underwater noise to protect marine ecosystems, and the NextWave Seafarers project, designed to address the shortage of qualified maritime personnel worldwide.



The Kingdom was represented at the signing by its permanent representative to the IMO, Eng. Kamal Al-Junaidi, while the IMO was represented by Dr. Jose Matheickal, director of the Technical Cooperation Implementation Division.



Under the NextWave Seafarers project, 20 trainees from developing countries — including both men and women — will receive specialized training to prepare them for careers in the maritime sector.



The program also emphasizes gender equality and equal opportunities in this vital industry.



The deal underscores Saudi Arabia’s commitment to environmental sustainability, human capital development, and its active role in the global maritime sector.



It aligns with the Kingdom’s National Transport and Logistics Strategy, which seeks to strengthen Saudi Arabia’s position as a leading hub in the shipping and logistics industry.

