AMMAN — Prime Minister Jafar Hassan on Sunday laid the foundation stone for Madaba Hospital, the first public hospital in Jordan to be built through a public-private partnership (PPP), with completion expected within three years.

With a total investment of JD88 million, the hospital is intended to serve residents of Madaba and surrounding areas, bridging a longstanding gap in advanced medical services across the governorate, according to a Prime Ministry statement.

The launch of the project reflects the government’s commitment to fulfilling promises made during Cabinet sessions held across the governorates, as well as the Prime Minister’s field visits.

During a Cabinet meeting in Madaba last March, Hassan pledged to initiate the construction of a modern public hospital with comprehensive medical services.

Speaking at the launching ceremony, which was attended by MPs, senators, and local officials, the prime minister stressed the importance of preparing essential infrastructure, including access roads and parking areas, to ensure smooth access for patients and visitors.

Two weeks ago, the Cabinet also approved the Ministry of Public Works and Housing to begin construction of the main access road to the hospital. The Ministry of Local Administration would concurrently develop an alternate parallel road as part of a broader plan to support the facility with adequate infrastructure.

Spanning more than 54,000 square meters, the 13-storey hospital would initially accommodate 260 beds, with expansion capacity up to 360. Upon completion, the Ministry of Health would assume responsibility for equipping, staffing, and managing the facility.

The hospital will feature 147 rooms, eight major operating theatres, 60 specialised outpatient clinics, 18 dialysis units, and parking for over 800 vehicles. Its design would also incorporate architectural elements inspired by Madaba’s cultural heritage, particularly its iconic mosaics and hilly landscape.

The project is the first public service initiative to be implemented through the Jordan Investment Fund. The week before, the government signed an agreement with Khalid Bin Alwaleed Ventures Company (KBW), which will carry out the construction under a build-lease-transfer (BLT) framework.

Under the agreement, KBW will not operate the hospital. Management and operations will remain solely under the Ministry of Health.

After nearly a decade of delay, the project has gained momentum. The government has fast-tracked its timeline, reducing the originally planned seven-year construction period to three. Construction is set to begin in 2025, with the hospital slated to open its doors in 2028.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

