Saudi Arabian start-up Salasa has secured $30 million from various investors, including Aramco’s venture capital fund, to scale operations.

The Series B funding round was led by Artal Capital, with participation from Saudi Venture Capital Company, Wa’ed Ventures, 500 Global and Alsulaiman Group.

Salasa is an e-commerce fulfillment platform catering to more than 1,000 merchants, including major businesses like Noon and Amazon.

The company intends to use the fresh capital to further leverage artificial intelligence (AI) in creating a more predictive and automated logistics system. It also looks to expand its cross-border reach.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Brinda Darasha)

