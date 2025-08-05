AMMAN — The Aqaba Container Terminal (ACT), Jordan’s key trade gateway to the world and the broader Levant region, said it has recorded positive operational performance in July, handling a total of 88,781 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), including 44,601 import containers.

In a statement, carried by the Jordan news agency, Petra, on Monday, the company reported handling 52 vessels and 52,428 truck movements during July, with transit cargo (transshipment) reaching 7,205 TEUs.

ACT said the results underscore the port’s strategic role as a regional logistics hub, facilitating the smooth flow of goods and efficiently linking global trade routes to regional markets.

Compared to June 2005, the terminal saw a 10.74 per cent increase in total container volume in July, while year-on-year, volume rose by 22.88 per cent, reflecting seasonal trade activity and broader shifts in the global shipping landscape.

The company reaffirmed its commitment to operational excellence, reliable customer service, and long-term investment in infrastructure, digital transformation, and sustainability.

As part of its future vision, ACT said it continues to enhance its capacity to meet rising demand for regional trade and to maintain its role as an efficient, environmentally friendly logistics gateway.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

