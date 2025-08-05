Al Mal Capital REIT, the first real estate investment trust listed on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM), has raised 210 million dirhams ($57 million) through a follow-on public offering (FPO).

Managed by Al Mal Capital, a subsidiary of Dubai Investments, the REIT issued new units at AED 1.125 per unit, inclusive of an AED 0.025 subscription fee.

Proceeds from the offering will be used to expand the REIT’s portfolio, with focus on acquiring high-quality, income-generating assets.

Subject to regulatory approvals, trading of the newly issued units is expected to commence on the DFM between August 8 and 15, 2025.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Bindu Rai)

