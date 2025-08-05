Muscat – To accelerate green mobility ambitions, Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology (MTCIT) has launched a nationwide community survey to choose a name for Oman’s first unified national electric vehicle (EV) charging application.

Currently under development, the platform will serve as the central access point for all EV charging stations in the sultanate, integrating services offered by various operators under one digital umbrella. Supervised by MTCIT, the application aims to streamline access for EV users, offering a seamless charging experience across Oman and, in the future, expanding to cover Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

The ministry has invited the public to participate in an online survey to select the app’s name from a shortlist or suggest alternatives. The shortlisted names include EVNet OM – a technical name highlighting a unified national EV network, NEVO – short for National Electric Vehicles Oman, EV-Go OM – a marketing-friendly option suggesting readiness and movement, ECO – representing both environmental focus and electric charging, and EV Connect OM – emphasising the user-station connectivity within a single network.

Participants are also asked to indicate whether they currently own an EV, plan to purchase one or are simply contributing to the national conversation. The survey reflects Oman’s inclusive approach to sustainable transformation, inviting citizens to shape what the ministry called a ‘pioneering national identity’ in the green transport sector. The survey period ends on August 9.

This initiative is in line with MTCIT’s broader strategy to achieve zero carbon neutrality in the transport sector. In January, the ministry announced that by the end of 2024 Oman had introduced 25 initiatives and pilot programmes focused on legislation, governance and infrastructure development for sustainable mobility.

These include the use of biofuel in public transport, installation of over 150 EV chargers nationwide and registration of more than 1,500 EVs. Trials for hydrogen-powered vehicles are also underway.

Looking ahead, the ministry aims to operationalise the unified EV charging platform this year. Future goals include replacing government vehicles with electric models and establishing dedicated green lanes for hydrogen trucks.

MTCIT has called on the public to share the survey widely and support Oman’s transition to a greener transport ecosystem. ‘Your feedback matters to us,’ the ministry noted in its statement. ‘Be a partner in the green transformation journey towards a shared Gulf future.’

