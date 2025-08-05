AJEX Logistics Services, a specialist in e-commerce distribution and logistics solutions, has announced the expansion of its B2C Full Mile and Last Mile delivery services to Qatar, Oman, and Kuwait.

The company's ongoing expansion marks the latest milestone in its mission to provide seamless, end-to-end e-commerce logistics across the region.

In response to rising demand, AJEX is now offering a single one-stop-shop for all B2C deliveries across the GCC, providing businesses with convenient, tech-enabled delivery solutions. Customers across the newly added AJEX network in Qatar, Oman, and Kuwait will now benefit from services including cross-border fulfilment, customs clearance, cash-on-delivery (COD), returns, and insurance, tailored to local market needs. Designed to ensure service excellence, all AJEX parcel deliveries are supported by real-time tracking for full visibility and control.

E-commerce adoption continues to accelerate across the Middle East, driven by rising digital connectivity, shifting consumer expectations, and strong investment in both digital and logistics infrastructure. According to recent market research, e-commerce sales are projected to grow approximately 11% annually from 2023 to 2027 across the Gulf region, reaching $49.78 billion by 2027, with emerging markets like Kuwait, Oman, and Qatar, and key sectors such as fashion, groceries, and healthcare, anticipated to be major contributors.

With its latest expansion, AJEX is fast becoming the preferred logistics provider in the Middle East, trusted by businesses for speed, reliability, and innovation.

“With the expansion of our B2C delivery services into Qatar, Oman, and Kuwait, AJEX is now uniquely positioned to support the entire GCC region with fast, reliable, and customer-centric e-commerce logistics,” said Mohammed Albayati, Group CEO of AJEX Logistics Services. “As online retail continues to reshape consumer habits, we remain committed to building agile and scalable logistics solutions that meet the needs of retailers and customers alike, while supporting national visions for diversification, digital growth, and regional integration.”

This latest expansion underscores strategic role of AJEX in advancing e-commerce enablement across the region—helping businesses grow, consumers connect, and economies thrive through smarter logistics.

