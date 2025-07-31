Nizwa – Dakhliyah has launched its strategic development plan for 2026-2030 as part of ongoing efforts to promote decentralisation and enhance institutional planning. The plan aligns with Oman Vision 2040, the National Urban Development Strategy and the sultanate’s five-year development framework.

A cooperation agreement was signed on Wednesday between the Governorate of Dakhliyah and Oman Think Urban, a planning and development centre, to implement the strategy under the corporate name ‘Afaq’. Intended to enhance public engagement and decentralised governance, it will be developed based on analytical and field studies.

Sheikh Hilal bin Saeed al Hajri, Governor of Dakhliyah, said the agreement represents a step towards realistic and measurable planning approaches, aimed at delivering results that benefit all wilayats in the governorate. He stressed the importance of involving both local communities and government entities in every phase of the plan.

It seeks to tap into the governorate’s resources and strengths, enabling local authorities, citizens and private businesses to contribute to decision-making and development.

Khaled bin Adim al Salmi, Director of Planning and Investment Department in the governorate, described the plan as a practical reflection of national policies promoting decentralised and balanced development. He added that community and private sector participation would be central to prioritising and allocating resources effectively.

Prof Mahmoud bin Humaid al Wahaibi, CEO of Oman Think Urban, said the plan would adopt a participatory model supported by scientific methodologies and measurable indicators. The approach aims to produce sustainable outcomes and address future development challenges.

The ‘Afaq’ project will also involve local capacity building and training programmes to boost institutional and community participation.

A workshop was held during the launch with participation of governorate staff and representatives of public agencies. The session was a platform to discuss the overall direction of the plan and ensure it reflects the governorate’s development needs.

According to the Governor’s Office, the plan will support key sectors including tourism, industry, education, innovation and infrastructure development.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info)