ArcelorMittal Tubular Products Al-Jubail (ArcelorMittal TPJ) has issued a letter of award to Sinosteel Equipment & Engineering Co (Sinosteel MECC) for its Heat Treatment and Finishing Line (HT/FL) capacity expansion project in Saudi Arabia.

This strategic investment underscores the kingdom’s growing industrial leadership and supports Vision 2030 by localising advanced technologies, strengthening supply chains, and unlocking long-term value for the energy and infrastructure sectors.

Sinosteel MECC will lead EPC execution, while Tenova (Tenova Italimpianti) will supply cutting-edge finishing technology for the new facility.

The project is set to break ground in December 2025, expanding the kingdom’s capacity in OCTG and line pipe heat treatment — and firmly positioning ArcelorMittal TPJ as the regional gatekeeper for premium seamless steel solutions, said a statement.

