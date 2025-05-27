The Saudi Arabia Railways (SAR) is continuing to implement its operational plan for the Hajj season through the Haramain High-Speed Railway, one of the fastest trains in the world, with speeds reaching up to 300 km/h.

SAR has scheduled more than 4,700 trips throughout the season, providing over two million seats for pilgrims - an increase of more than 400,000 seats compared to last season, reported SPA.

This expansion is part of SAR’s broader efforts to facilitate pilgrims’ travel and enhance their overall experience.

The Haramain High-Speed Railway is a key component of the kingdom’s national transportation network.

Designed to provide a smart and highly efficient mode of travel, it links key religious and economic cities along a 453-km electric rail line, with five main stations: Makkah, Jeddah (Central Station), King Abdulaziz International Airport, King Abdullah Economic City, and Madinah, stated the report.

The station at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah is the largest of its kind globally in terms of integration with an international airport.

It enables seamless passenger transfers between flights and rail without exiting the airport premises, enhancing the interconnectivity between air and land travel, it stated.

In cooperation with relevant entities, SAR is also continuing its “Hajj Without a Baggage” initiative for the second consecutive year.

The programme ensures that pilgrims’ luggage is transported directly from their departure airports to their accommodations in Makkah, allowing them to travel aboard the Haramain Railway immediately upon arrival without handling their baggage, said the SPA report.

The Haramain High-Speed Railway reflects the Kingdom's commitment to developing modern infrastructure that supports integrated, safe, and environmentally sustainable public transport. It plays a vital role in raising the efficiency and quality of services offered to pilgrims, in line with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030, it added.

