RIYADH — The rail transport sector in Saudi Arabia achieved exceptional figures in the first quarter of 2025, with more than 35 million passengers traveling by train, according to a statement issued by the Transport General Authority (TGA).



TGA explained that the intercity rail transport sector witnessed remarkable growth, with more than 3.4 million passengers traveling on intercity trains during the first quarter of 2025, reflecting the significant demand over the past few months.



Regarding intra-city trains, statistics published by TGA showed that more than 32.3 million passengers traveled on intra-city trains. The Riyadh train topped the list of trains with the highest number of passengers (more than 25 million).



The automated shuttle at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah recorded more than 6 million passengers, while the automated shuttle at Princess Noura bint Abdulrahman University in Riyadh carried more than 900,000 passengers.



Regarding the transport of goods and minerals, the Transport General Authority stated that more than 3.8 million tons and over 239,000 containers were shipped via railways, reflecting the vital role of trains in supporting the Saudi economy and contributing to strengthening supply chains, particularly in the industrial and mining sectors, as part of its contribution to achieving the goals of the National Strategy for Transport and Logistics Services.



Train traffic facilitates the movement of passengers and goods, providing safe and convenient means of transportation, which in turn helps reduce carbon emissions.

