RIYADH — Saudi Arabia'sTransport General Authority (TGA) announced that the number of trips carried out via ride-hailing apps in the country exceeded 27.9 million trips during the first quarter of 2025, an increase of 87 percent compared to the same period of 2024.

TGA confirmed that the total number of active drivers serving passenger transport apps in Saudi Arabia amounted to more than 2,47,700, including 13,000 females, during the first quarter of 2025. This was an increase of 68 percent for male drivers, and 83% for female drivers, compared to the first quarter of last year.

TGA explained that Riyadh region topped the highest percentage of executed trips, recording 41.1 percent, while Makkah came second with 23.2 percent, followed by the Eastern Province with 15.7 percent, and Madinah with 6.5 percent.

Al-Qassim and Asir each recorded 3.2 percent, Tabuk 2.7 percent, Hail 1.9 percent, Jazan 1.2 percent, Najran 0.6 percent, Al-Jawf 0.5 percent, and finally the Northern Borders and Al-Baha each 0.2 percent.

The ride-hailing apps in the country witnessed significant growth with the total annual income of Saudi male and female drivers from the sector exceeding SR2 billion.

