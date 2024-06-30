ASIR — The Emir of Asir Region and Chairman of its Development Authority, Prince Turki bin Talal, announced the launch of this year's Asir summer season activities as a part of the Saudi Summer 2024 program.

The program will start in early July under the supervision of the Asir Region Development Authority and with the support of the Ministry of Tourism, the Saudi Tourism Authority, and the General Entertainment Authority.

Prince Turki expressed his deep gratitude for the participation of both government and private sectors in launching this season, acknowledging their fundamental contributions to making it a success and introducing new activities to the tourism map.

Asir Summer includes numerous entertainment, cultural, and sporting activities designed to fully exploit the region's potential.

The Asir Region Development Authority has prepared and activated these activities for visitors, including concerts in a theater with a capacity of more than 16,000 seats.

The most prominent male and female artists in the Arab world will perform from July 5 to August 16. The event also features several accompanying activities, such as circus performances and comedy shows.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).