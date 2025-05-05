ZAGREB - Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, held a bilateral meeting with Ante Šušnjar, Croatia’s Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development, to explore the strengthening of cooperation across various economic sectors.

The meeting took place during Bin Touq’s official visit to several European countries, aimed at strengthening partnerships and boosting cooperation in sectors such as the new economy, tourism, and advanced technology.

Bin Touq explained that the UAE continues to enhance its economic openness and diversify its global partnerships, including those with emerging economies in Europe. He noted that the UAE and Croatia have a common vision for collaboration in several key strategic sectors such as renewable energy, logistics, and creative industries, which presents opportunities for new partnerships.

He emphasised that both countries have great economic potential that can be leveraged, particularly in the tourism sector, which is one of the most promising industries in both economies. The sector provides valuable opportunities for exchanging expertise and experiences that set the UAE and Croatia apart in the global tourism and travel landscape.

Bin Touq highlighted that the meeting is happening at a time when both countries are focused on cultivating a flexible and attractive business environment for investment and fostering dialogue between their business communities. In this context, he urged the private sector to explore promising opportunities and develop communication channels between the UAE and Croatian markets, aligning with their shared aspirations for sustainable economic development.

The Minister of Economy said, “We look forward to exchanging best practices with the Croatian side in development policies, which will contribute to the sustainable development efforts of both countries, particularly in light of the recent growth in our economic and investment exchanges.”

In addition to discussing several key topics, the meeting also explored avenues for collaboration in infrastructure, logistics, and the exchange of expertise in the development of regulatory frameworks that support the new economy.



ES