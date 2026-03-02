PHOTO
SINGAPORE: The prompt monthly price spread for Middle East benchmark Dubai widened nearly $1 a barrel in backwardation on Monday, following a flurry of trades in the wake of the U.S.-Iran conflict, trade sources said.
Bids for the balance-month March/April spread were at about $1.45 a barrel, up from 52 cents at Friday's close, they said.
Backwardation refers to a market structure where prompt prices are higher than those in future months.
(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)