Muscat: The Directorate General of Government Procurement at the General Secretariat of the Tender Board (GSTB) has achieved financial savings of around RO6,780,000 until the end of April due to efforts in rationalizing expenditures mainly in three categories - vehicles, information technology, and facilities management.

The list of contracts and projects implemented during the first quarter of 2025 included the unified framework contract for the purchase of desktop computers, laptops, and tablets, which contributed to achieving financial savings estimated at more than RO110,000.

The unified framework contract for the supply of light vehicles to government agencies was also signed, with financial savings of approximately RO205,000, and the framework contract for school student enrollment was signed in cooperation with the Ministry of Education, achieving financial savings of approximately RO116,000.

This was in addition to many projects in the information technology category, which saw financial savings of RO5.5 million, GSTB said in a release.

The Directorate also issued the second change order to extend the contract for the technical support project for the tax system, which contributed to achieving financial savings estimated at approximately RO10,000, as well as to lease the Oman Exports platform and activate the Oman Exports Center for a renewable period of one year, achieving financial savings of more than RO46,000

The directorate signed a new framework contract for the purchase and renewal of Microsoft education licenses for government educational institutions, with financial savings exceeding RO25,000, and a control operations management system, with financial savings approaching RO219,000.

The directorate contributed to concluding a group of framework contracts with government agencies that enhanced the efficiency of purchasing operations by standardizing prices and simplifying procedures, includingcentral agreement for Microsoft software licenses for government institutions, in cooperation with the Ministry of Transport, Communications, and Information Technology, the framework contract for school student enrollment, and the framework contract for textbook printing services, in cooperation with the Ministry of Education.

The directorate's efforts also succeeded in reducing the purchasing documentation cycle by more than 70 percent and accelerating the pace of government contracting, and also contributed to enhancing local content by giving preference to local companies and small and medium-sized enterprises, which helped support the national economy and develop local production capacities.

