Abu Dhabi – National Corporation for Tourism and Hotels (NCTH) logged net profits valued at AED 262.25 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, compared to AED 73.59 million in Q1-24.

Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) hiked to AED 0.12 in Q1-25 from AED 0.06 in Q1-24, according to the consolidated financial results.

The revenues hit AED 568.28 million as of 31 March 2025, an annual increase from AED 327.86 million.

Source: Mubasher

