Muscat: Louvre Hotels Group (LHG) has announced the expansion of its regional portfolio with several new openings slated by 2026.

These include the launch of Tulip Residences at The Village Muscat which will provide short and long stay hybrid options, the introduction of the Kyriad brand in Saudi Arabia with a cluster of 3 hotels in Madinah launching soon.

Doubling down on their presence in Oman, Louvre Hotels is introducing a clustered hotel and serviced residences product under the Golden Tulip and Tulip Residences brands in the mixed use leisure destination; The Village Muscat. These hotels shall bring a fresh, modern take on upscale hospitality featuring 68 keys and 107 apartments. Both properties are part of a larger master plan development aimed at transforming the hospitality landscape in the city.

The Royal Tulip Taqah Beach Resort on Oman’s southern coast will introduce a luxury beachfront destination in the country, offering 100 keys and extensive dining, recreational, and entertainment spaces.

In Saudi Arabia, Louvre Hotels Group is debuting its conversion-friendly Kyriad brand, with 2,000 keys lined up for launch across the Kyriad Eco, Kyriad, and Kyriad Prestige labels.

These properties will cater to a growing demand for high-quality budget to midscale hospitality, offering versatile accommodations designed for both leisure and business travellers. The brand’s tiered offering allows greater flexibility in meeting the needs of evolving traveller profiles in the Kingdom.

Rami A. Moukarzel, board member of Louvre Hotels Group MENA, said, “The introduction of Tulip Hotels & Residences in Oman and the Kyriad brand in Saudi Arabia marks a pivotal moment in our regional growth strategy. These expansions are not just about increasing key counts; they’re about delivering the right hospitality solutions for a rapidly transforming market.”

Currently operating 43 hotels with over 8,250 keys across the GCC, North Africa, and beyond, the group aims to grow its presence to over 15,000 keys in operation by 2030.

