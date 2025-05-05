Riyadh – City Cement Company recorded 23.91% year-on-year (YoY) higher net profits at SAR 51.53 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, compared to SAR 41.59 million

Earnings per share (EPS) amounted to SAR 0.37 in Q1-25, versus SAR 0.30 in Q1-24, according to the financial results.

The revenues hiked by 24.56% YoY to SAR 149.26 million as of 31 March 2025 from SAR 119.82 million.

Quarterly, the net profits generated in Q1-25 surged by 25.43% from SAR 41.08 million in Q4-24, while the revenues declined by 6.48% from SAR 159.61 million.

In 2024, the cement manufacturer logged net profits valued at SAR 144.11 million, an annual leap of 75.75% from SAR 82 million.

Source: Mubasher

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

Mubasher