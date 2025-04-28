Nakhal – The picturesque village of Wakan in Wadi Mistal, nestled in the Wilayat of Nakhal in South Batinah Governorate, has attracted 19,270 visitors between January and April this year, according to the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism.

February remains the village’s peak tourist month, drawing 6,499 visitors this year, compared to 4,974 in 2023. The highest recorded February was in 2022, with 7,888 tourists. Known for its moderate summer climate and scenic mountain views, Wakan has become a popular destination for both domestic and international tourists.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

