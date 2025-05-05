Riyadh – Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Medical Services Group logged net profits valued at SAR 557.01 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, up 1.09% year-on-year (YoY) from SAR 550.95 million

Earnings per share (EPS) rose to SAR 1.59 in Q1-25 from SAR 1.57 in Q1-24, according to the financial results.

Revenues jumped by 25.23% to SAR 3.15 billion as of 31 March 2025 from SAR 2.52 billion a year earlier.

Quarterly, the net profits generated in Q1-25 dropped by 9.24% from SAR 613.77 million in Q4-24, while the revenues edged up by 0.92% from SAR 3.12 billion.

Cash Dividends

The group’s board members decided to disburse cash dividends valued at SAR 392 million for Q1-25.

Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib will pay out SAR 1.12 per share, representing 11.20% of the share’s nominal value, for 350 million eligible shares.

Eligibility and payment dates for the dividends will be 8 and 26 May 2025, respectively.

As of 31 December 2024, the medical group posted 13.16% YoY higher profits at SAR 2.31 billion.

Source: Mubasher

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

Mubasher