Arab Finance: Cairo International Airport witnessed a 12% surge in passenger numbers and an 8% increase in total registered flights during April 2025, compared to the same month in 2024, according to an official statement.

The total number of passengers reached 2.621 million, while the number of flights hit 18,966.

During April 2025, the number of departing passengers climbed by 12% year-on-year (YoY) to 1.283 million, whereas flights increased by 8% YoY to 9,470.

Meanwhile, the number of passengers arriving from abroad rose by 8% YoY to 1.338 million, with arrival flights rising by 7% to 9,496.

This remarkable performance is part of the ongoing efforts to improve the services provided and reinforce the air network.

With the Hajj season approaching, the airport is expected to see an increase in passenger and flight traffic in the coming period.

