The Dubai Summer Surprises 2024 (DSS 2024) is returning for its biggest and most exciting edition from June 28 to September 1, promising residents and visitors a summer well spent with reduced prices, unbeatable promotions, and huge savings.

Curating an exceptional line-up of offers and things to do, see, and explore, Dubai is gearing up to transform this summer into a season of endless possibilities at pocket-friendly prices and great value, a statement said.

Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), the city will come alive for 65 days of non-stop fun with a jam-packed calendar of events, shopping experiences, bargains, offers and things to do, alongside prizes, diverse gastronomy, and hotel and attraction offers.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festival & Retail Establishment (DFRE), said: “This year's Dubai Summer Surprises features the biggest summer line-up launched to date.

“Promising a memorable summer for everyone, we've designed an exceptional DSS programme that features thousands of offers and things to do for everyone, from families to friends and couples, and from value seekers and luxury explorers to adventure hunters.”

Opening Weekend

To kick off the season, the DSS Opening Weekend Celebrations will light up Dubai's malls on June 28 and 29. Visitors can expect live entertainment, featuring a dynamic mix of music, dance, and performing arts.

City Centre Mirdif will feature captivating acts by Norwegian dance group Quick Style, Jordanian indie band Autostrad, Jordanian-Palestinian singer and songwriter Dana Salah, Iraqi – Canadian singer and songwriter Ali Gatie.

Mall of the Emirates will see DJ Keza, DJ Tala Samman, and DJ Sonya spin their beats alongside dance performances by Hallway Boyz, Moto Dancers, and a Bharatnatyam and Hip-Hop Fusion.

Dubai Festival City Mall will host dazzling parades, dances, and stilt walkers.

Music aficionados will get a chance to enjoy three opening weekend concerts with a line-up of artists. Musical concerts will take Dubai by storm during the opening weekend of DSS. Legendary performers Georges Wassouf and Al Shami will set the stage on fire at the Coca-Cola Arena on June 28.

Three of the biggest sensations of the rapping world - Xzibit, D12, and Obie Trice – will grace the stages of the Coca-Cola Arena on June 29; followed by Ethiopia’s biggest pop star Teddy Afro, who will perform at the venue on June 30.

DSS 12-Hour Sale

Deal hunters and bargain lovers should mark their calendars for the DSS 12 Hour Sale on June 28, organisers said. From 10am to 10pm, visitors can grab whopping discounts of up to 90% off across more than 100 brands at Majid Al Futtaim malls. Participating malls include City Center Al Shindagha, City Centre Deira, City Centre Me’aisem, City Centre Mirdif, and Mall of the Emirates.

Modesh World

Modesh World, will mark its 25th anniversary grand celebrations this year, welcoming the young and the young-at-heart to one of the region’s largest indoor entertainment and amusement facilities. Families and children can expect live entertainment, fun and interactive workshops, and giveaways.

Kids can join Dubai’s beloved Modesh and his friend Dana for unforgettable adventures across 170 exhilarating rides and attractions, including an all-new Inflatable Park and Animal World Play Area, more than 100 arcade games and VR experiences, soft play areas – plus, over 20 dining options, including a one-of-a-kind experience at the Modesh Cafe.

Movie Magic

Movie Magic is being brought to visitors by DSS at all Roxy Cinemas across Dubai, where families can catch their favourite films on the big screen, complete with unlimited popcorn refills.

Kids can unleash their creative genius via arts and crafts, face painting, games, and more. The wonderland of movie magic will continue throughout the summer, with a packed calendar of world premieres, special screenings and events, celebrity appearances, and much more.

Visitors can expect daily surprises, win instant prizes, receive unexpected treats, and enjoy delicious combo deals on tickets and snacks.

Concerts and Live Entertainment

This summer, the Beat the Heat concert series returns for its third edition, transforming Dubai World Trade Center into a vibrant hub of Indie Arabic music. Presented as a collaboration between Spotlighthive, Dubai Summer Surprises, and Dubai Calendar, this year’s edition goes beyond music to offer a full entertainment experience with games and F&B zones across two weekends – July 12-13 and July 19-20.

Performances from Siilawy, Marwan Moussa, and a line-up of regional stars like Dafencii, Hleem, and Soulja will set the stage ablaze. Dubai will welcome top performers like Abo El Anwar, Abyusif, Moscow, Big Sam, Noel Kharmen, and Aziz Maraka as they enthral audiences with their electrifying performances.

For classic music enthusiasts, the 2024 Symphonic Middle East Festival brings together a mesmerising performance by ST-DUO, a renowned piano duo alongside captivating tango by Argentinian dancers. The event opens on July 5 at Zabeel Theatre, Dubai.

Family Fun

Hotels are offering ‘Kids Go Free’ offers, making summer escapes even sweeter for families and children, along with iconic attractions like Madame Tussauds, The View at The Palm, Burj Khalifa At the Top, and the captivating AYA Universe.

Additionally, dozens of top hotels and resorts across the city are offering riveting couples offers, including romantic getaways, wellness retreats, fine-dining experiences, unique date ideas, and many incredible experiences to explore together for less.

Those looking to enjoy maximum value this summer can grab the exclusive DSS Entertainer package, which unlocks over 7,000 buy-one-get-one-free (BOGO) offers across a superb selection of the best dining, attractions, water parks, beauty, fitness locations and other destination experiences across Dubai.

Retail Promotions

Shopaholics can rejoice all summer long as DSS transforms Dubai into a shopper’s paradise with unbeatable deals and exciting promotions. Residents and visitors can dive into 10 weeks of retail bliss across more than 800 top brands at over 3,500 stores throughout the city, where discounts of up to 75% await.

DSS unveils exclusive weekly promotions throughout the summer to shower shoppers with even more rewards – from amazing prizes with DSS Amber Millionaire, to incredible deals during DSS Beat the Clock with Rivoli Group, and sparkle all summer long with DSS Sparkling Week with Damas plus much more.

Bargain Hunting

DSS Daily Surprises promises to be another exciting experience for bargain hunters from July 2 to August 4, bringing 34 days of daily surprises across sports, fashion, beauty, and home labels. Details for each day’s surprise will only be unveiled 24 hours beforehand so stay tuned.

Winning Big

What’s more, DSS is giving shoppers the chance to win big with the Share Millionaire Win a Maserati campaign running from June 28 to September 1. Shoppers who spend AED 300 or more at the Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Deira, and City Centre Mirdif will automatically enter into a draw for the chance to win 1 Million Share points.

Six winners will be crowned throughout the summer, with one lucky shopper also cruising away in a brand-new Maserati Grecale GT. To participate, visitors can simply scan their shopping receipts on the SHARE app or pay through SHAREPay at any of the participating malls.

Mall-goers can shop and win a Lexus with Dubai Festival City Mall upon spends of just AED 300, along with instant daily prizes. Plus, IHG hotel guests in Dubai unlock special discounts across the mall's entertainment and F&B options.

Wafi City is launching its own Spend and Win campaign from June 28 to September 1. Shoppers who spend a minimum of AED 300 across any outlet within the mall, including Wafi Restaurants, Wafi Health Club & Spa, Khan Murjan Souk, and Wafi Hotels will automatically enter into a grand raffle draw to win a dazzling 22.2 carat diamond necklace and earrings set in 18 carat white gold, valued at a magnificent AED 70,000. Adding to the excitement, there are also exciting giveaway prizes throughout the campaign.

DSS is a partner of Tickit this year, a first-of-its-kind rewards programme offering members an effortless and instant way to earn and redeem points. Shoppers can Win with Tickit from June 28 to September 1, and enter five raffle draws to win AED 10,000 when they make up to three purchases at participating outlets.

Additionally, spends of over AED 500 through an ADCB card at partner locations increase shoppers’ chances of becoming one of 10 lucky winners to receive AED 10,000 in Tickit points.

Culinary Adventure

Dubai's culinary scene heats up this summer with the sizzling return of the Summer Restaurant Week from August 23 to September 1.

From internationally renowned hotspots to hidden gems, food aficionados can savour delectable dishes crafted by talented chefs across a diverse range of cuisines.

Kicking off on July 15 is the inaugural edition of Sizzling Summer Eats. For 30 days, foodies can enjoy incredible discounts on a curated list of 100 of Dubai’s best family-friendly restaurants starting at 20% for two and rising up to 30% for four diners.

Mall Activities

To celebrate the UAE premiere of Despicable Me 4, Mall of the Emirates is launching an interactive activation featuring a thrilling ball-pit slide and quirky photo ops from July 1-16. This family-friendly experience requires a minimum AED 300 mall spend, enticing visitors to shop and participate for a chance to win prizes.

City Centre Deira will beat the summer heat by hosting indoor-themed fun and entertaining nights every Saturday and Sunday until July 21 at the Food Central from 6pm to 11pm; while City Centre Mirdif will host a thrilling e-gaming festival, as well as live performances by everyone’s favourite Kung Fu Panda and Madagascar characters, and several ways to win instant prizes.

Mercato Mall transforms into the ultimate summer destination for families this year. Dazzling daily circus entertainment runs from June 28 to September 1, while the highly-anticipated summer slide promises thrilling experiences for all ages.

Shoppers can also take advantage of the "Shop & Win" promotion offering customers the chance to win AED 5,000 weekly cash prize for every AED 200 spent.

But that’s not all. Iconic retail hotspots across the city are bringing together the best for DSS, including Box Park, The Outlet Village, Al Seef, Al Khawaneej Walk, and Last Exit Al Khawaneej.

Spectacular Raffles

The Dubai Summer Surprises Raffle Campaign 2024 will put the keys to a brand-new GAC GS8 2024 in the hands of six lucky shoppers from June 28 to September 1. Upon spends of AED 200 or more at 18 participating malls under the Dubai Shopping Malls Group, shoppers can automatically enter into the draw. Participating malls include Al Ghurair Center, Al Barsha South, Al Barsha Mall, Al Bustan Center, and more.

The Dubai Jewellery Group's Glittering City of Gold Jewellery Deals brings summer sparkle to Dubai. From June 10 to July 15, 150 participating jewellery outlets offer up to 50% off diamonds and pearls along with reduced making charges on gold, exclusive gifts upon purchase, and raffle entries for a chance to win AED 100,000 worth of vouchers, and more.

Dubai's malls will transform into back-to-school havens between August 5-28 with a much-awaited Back to School Raffle Campaign 2024. An AED 200 spend can get customers to score a digital raffle ticket and enter to win a share of AED 100,000. Twenty winners have the opportunity to take home AED 5,000 each.

The DSS Mega Raffle from June 16 to August 26 will bring eight lucky winners the chance to cruise into the summer in brand new Mini Coopers. Shoppers can buy raffle coupons for AED 50 at ENOC stations or select malls, with every 10,000 tickets sold resulting in a draw.

Citywide Summer Camps

Ski Dubai is back with its summer camp from July 1 to August 30, calling young explorers to celebrate summer in the snow. Offering daily or weekly passes for kids aged 4-12 years, Ski Dubai opens the doors to lots of fun and learning with snow sports, educational programmes, trips to VOX Cinemas and the Magic Planet, and much more.

Daredevils and adventurers can also conquer the Dubai Ice Warrior Challenge as they navigate through a maze of 20 daring obstacles to reach the finish line.

L’ecole Middle East School of Jewellery Arts, supported by Van Cleef & Arpels, brings together highly immersive jewellery arts workshops from July 1-13. With classes designed for both kids and adults, it is the perfect opportunity to bond with loved ones this summer.

From creative kids workshops to advanced courses in art history of jewellery and world of gemstones, with all proceeds from the programme going towards Dubai Cares.

Expo City Dubai is calling young explorers aged 5-12 years to enjoy enriching summer experiences from 8 July - 23 August. Offering the perfect blend of laughter, learning, and lasting memories, the camp is packed with creative activities, hands-on workshops, thrilling outdoor discoveries, and endless fun.

The Al Shindagha Museum Summer Camp will immerse children aged 6-13 years in challenges and mind-blowing indoor activities. Running over two weeks, from July 15-19 and July 22-26, children will have the opportunity to hone their critical thinking, physical prowess, and problem-solving.

City Ambiance

DSS arrives in style this year with a vibrant atmosphere brimming with stunning themed structures, captivating lighting displays, iconic branding illuminating the city, and enthralling performing arts. Bringing the top performers, dances, musicals, aerial shows, and more, these city-wide activations will bring endless excitement to Dubai all summer.

Dubai Summer Surprises 2024 is supported by key sponsors Al Futtaim (Dubai Festival City Mall and Dubai Festival Plaza), Majid Al Futtaim (City Centre Deira, City Centre Mirdif, and Mall of Emirates), Dubai Holding Asset Management (Al Seef, Bluewaters, City Walk, The Beach, and The Outlet Village), Mercato Shopping Mall, Merex Investment, Nakheel (Ibn Battuta, Nakheel Mall, and The View at The Palm); as well as AW Rostamani, Emirates Airlines, ENOC, e&, and talabat.

