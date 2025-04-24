Muscat: Oman Air has made significant strides in its financial and operational restructuring, reporting positive results in 2024—the first full year of its transformation plan.

Financial Restructuring

The airline faced RO150 million in EBIT losses and RO85 million in financing costs due to legacy debt and operational challenges. To address this, Oman Air:

Optimized its fleet and network

Cut costs, reducing expat staff by 500 (saving RO18 million/year)

Increased Omanisation to 79%, with 71 employees moved to Oman Airports

Growth & New Routes

Oman Air achieved a record load factor in Q1 2025 and plans:

Amsterdam flights from July

Double daily London flights from October

Daily Moscow flights (previously seasonal)

Airfare caps on Salalah-Muscat route

The airline will join oneworld alliance in June 2025, boosting global connectivity. With passenger traffic up 12.9%, Oman Air aims to return to pre-Covid levels by 2026.

