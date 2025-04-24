The Federal Government has officially declared Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Airport in Minna, Niger State, as an alternative to Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

The declaration was made by Minister of Aviation and Airspace Development, Festus Keyamo, during the inaugural flight ceremony of Overland Airways at the Minna airport.

The airport is expected to serve as a relief airport to Abuja, with plans to deploy necessary infrastructure, including customs, immigration, and security services, to process passengers in case of operational issues at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.

Governor Mohammed Umar Bago of Niger State expressed gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his continued support to the state, noting that the airport’s development is a collective effort to revive the state’s economy under the New Niger Agenda.

The airport, which sits on 3,000 hectares of land, has undergone significant development, including renovation of the terminal and runway, and plans for a new terminal with modern facilities.

Other projects include 500 housing units for aviation personnel, a fuel dump, a five-star Hilton hotel, and 1,000 km of road construction.

The inaugural flight of Overland Airways, flagged off by Governor Bago, marks a significant milestone in the airport’s operations.

The airline’s Managing Director assured passengers of excellent services with their brand-new aircraft equipped with the latest technology.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris Malagi, commended the governor’s developmental strides and the aviation minister’s efforts in improving the sector, noting that food prices are gradually dropping due to strategic measures put in place by the government to ensure food security.

