Doha, Qatar: Qatar Airways and Philippine Airlines have launched a strategic partnership to expand service between Doha and Manila, enabling greater connectivity for passengers from the Philippines traveling to Qatar and onwards to other regions of the world.

Starting from June 16, 2025, Philippine Airlines will offer daily nonstop flights between Manila and Doha. Qatar Airways will codeshare on the seven weekly flights operated by Philippine Airlines in the first phase of this strategic cooperation.

The daily flights will depart Manila at 18:50 and arrive in Doha at 23:40. This will provide travellers from the Philippines perfect connectivity to over 170 destinations in the Qatar Airways network, spanning Africa, the Americas, Central Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. Passengers will enjoy the luxury and comfort of transferring in Hamad International Airport (DOH), the World’s Best Airport in the Middle East as voted by Skytrax in 2025.

Likewise, eastbound travellers arriving in Doha on Qatar Airways flights can connect smoothly onto Philippine Airlines flights that depart daily from Doha at 01:30 for a convenient afternoon arrival at Manila Ninoy Aquino International Airport at 16:15.

Qatar Airways Chief Commercial Officer, Thierry Antinori, said: “At Qatar Airways, we continue to explore opportunities that strengthen our connectivity across the world, and our latest partnership with Philippine Airlines is a testament to this commitment. This strategic cooperation also aims to deepen the socio-economic ties between the Qatari and Filipino communities. We are proud of the new codeshare flights and look forward to delivering increased benefits to global travellers.”

Philippine Airlines President and Chief Operating Officer, Captain Stanley K. Ng., said: “As Philippine Airlines expands its presence across the globe, we are delighted to forge new alliances that enable us to build new connections and give our business and leisure passengers more flexibility and seamless access in flying to their desired destinations.”

He continued: “Our decision to offer daily frequency to Doha is enabled by our exciting strategic partnership with Qatar Airways and will help us stimulate tourism, trade flows and business growth in the context of the strong bilateral relationship between the Philippines and Qatar. Our vital Overseas Filipino Workers and their families will also greatly benefit from this new partnership.”

The partner airlines will explore further opportunities for long-term collaboration, including collaborating to promote additional destinations in the respective networks of Qatar Airways and Philippine Airlines as well as frequent flyer cooperation.

The daily nonstop flights will be operated on Philippine Airlines’ long-range Airbus A330-300 aircraft in a dual-class configuration, featuring 18 flat-bed seats in an exclusive Business Class cabin and 341 seats in the main Economy Class cabin.

Daily flights schedule:

· Manila (MNL) to Doha (DOH) – Flight PR684: Departure 18:50, Arrival 23:40

· Doha (DOH) to Manila (MNL) – Flight PR685: Departure 01:30, Arrival 16:15

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

The Peninsula Newspaper