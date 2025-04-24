Muscat: Oman Air and Oman Airports held a media briefing highlighting the latest developments for financial sustainability and economic success achieved in 2024.

Oman Air CEO Korfiatis stated that expatriate staff has been reduced by 500 and that the Omanisation percentage has increased to 79 percent. The briefing reviewed the latest developments in Oman Air and Oman Airports' plan to transform for financial sustainability and achieve economic success in 2024.

Key highlights:

Oman Airports CEO stated,

"It's a challenge to optimise operational performance.

In 2025 passengers increased by 12.9 percent.

Salalah Airport nearing full capacity, and is also receiving flights directly from Europe."

Oman Air CEO said,

"There will be be cost reduction programme.

Omanisation rate has reached 79%

Flight ticket prices for Salalah-Muscat route is now fixed.

New flights to destinations like London, Amsterdam, Moscow coming soon."

