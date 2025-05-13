Cairo: The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) issued fixed treasury bonds (T-bonds) at a total value of EGP 12 billion through two tranches on Monday, 12 May.

The first tranche was valued at EGP 4 billion and will mature in two years until 6 May 2027, according to official data.

The second offering amounted to EGP 8 billion, holding a tenor of three years until 6 May 2028.

Meanwhile, the CBE auctioned floating-rate T-bonds worth EGP 1.50 billion, which carries a tenor of five years until 29 April 2030.

