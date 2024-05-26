The two-day WWE SmackDown and King & Queen of the Ring events, organized by the General Entertainment Authority as part of Jeddah Season, culminated in thrilling matches at the Jeddah Superdome last night.

In a captivating main event, Austrian Gunther emerged victorious over American Randy Orton, to claim the coveted King of the Ring title, igniting electrifying cheers from the packed audience.

Meanwhile, in the women's division, Australian Nia Jax emerged triumphant, defeating Irish Lyra Valkyria to capture the Queen of the Ring title.

The tag team action was equally intense, with Americans Bianca Belair and Gigi Dolin securing the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship belts after a hard-fought battle against fellow Americans Tamina and Candice LeRae.

American Liv Morgan successfully defended her WWE Women's World Championship title against Irish Becky Lynch, while American Cody Rhodes emerged victorious in the Undisputed WWE Championship, defeating fellow American Logan Paul.

The evening concluded with Canadian Sami Zayn retaining his Intercontinental Championship title, overcoming American Chad Gable and Australian Bronson Reed.