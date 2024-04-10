Doha, Qatar: Qatar Museums (QM) announced today that it will hold a variety of engaging activities for the public this April, including workshops, guided tours, art lessons, storytelling sessions and more.

One of the activities will be the family tour, where families will embark on a special journey of Eid Al Fitr preparations and celebrations in Qatar and discover how Qatar comes to life through related social practices, customs, festivities, songs, traditional clothing, and jewellery.

The National Museum of Qatar (NMoQ)will also arrange a Journey Around Qatar Guided Tour. This tour will invite university students & Educational Institutes as well as school students from KG and Grades 1 to 12 to experience the museum and learn about Qatars history, heritage, and culture. The tour is available in Arabic, English, French, Italian, Chinese, Spanish, Turkish and German.

NMoQ will also hold an insect workshop. Young explorers can venture outdoors, gather nature's treasures like leaves, wood, and rocks, and transform them into unique bugs.

The Museum of Islamic Art (MIA) meanwhile will host a book club where visitors can discover the MIA Library book collection every month at the Majlis Book Club.

This month will see a reading of the English translation of the award-winning 2013 book Frankenstein in Baghdad by Iraqi novelist Ahmed Saadawi. The book puts a modern-day wartime spin on Mary Shelleys original 1818 novel Frankenstein, highlighting the surreal horrors of life in US-occupied Baghdad.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

