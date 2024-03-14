Doha, Qatar: As the holy month of Ramadan graces us once again, Qatar transforms into a vibrant epicenter of cultural and spiritual festivities this weekend.

Let Qatar's diverse Ramadan activities guide you through a journey of cultural enrichment, spiritual reflection, and communal joy. Whether you're drawn to the arts, sports, culinary delights, or traditional practices, there's something for everyone in this vibrant celebration of the holy month.

Msheireb, Until April 10, 2024

8:30pm to 1:3am

Msheireb Downtown

Msheireb Downtown emerges as a focal point for family gatherings this Ramadan. Known for its communal vibrancy, it presents an array of activities designed to forge lasting memories:

Engage in Paddle Tournaments: Daily paddle competitions at the Company House courtyard invite guests to partake for a nominal fee, fostering a spirit of friendly competition.

Explore Ramadan Arts and Crafts: Dive into the world of creativity with lantern-making, henna art, and calligraphy workshops, welcoming participants of all ages.

Immerse in Ramadan Workshops: Msheireb hosts enriching seminars on Islamic traditions, culinary arts, and spiritual insights, aimed at young adults and families.

Ramadan Photography Exhibition: Visit Barahat Msheireb for a glimpse into the soul of Ramadan through the lenses of local photographers.

Visit the Ramadan Corner: A special setup in Sikka Wadi offers traditional henna, dates, and aromatic teas and coffees, encapsulating the essence of the month.

Katara, Until April 10, 2024

Katara Cultural Village

Katara Cultural Village lights up with the glow of Ramadan, presenting a spectrum of activities that range from religious lectures and food basket distributions to volleyball competitions and enchanting Ramadan nights.



Ramadan Cannon, Until April 10, 2024

Iftar time

The historic tradition of the Iftar cannon, marking the end of the daily fast, resonates across several locations. This deeply rooted practice invites both Muslims and visitors to experience a unique aspect of Ramadan's cultural heritage.

You can find the Iftar cannon around Qatar at:

- Souq Wakrah

- Souq Waqif

- Katara

- Lusail Boulevard

- Old Doha Port

Expo 2023 Doha

Until March 28, 2024

6pm to 1am

Expo 2023 Doha

The International Horticultural Expo 2023 Doha joins the Ramadan festivities with special activities that include:

Ramadan Crafts Workshop: Open daily from 5 PM to midnight, offering a space for artistic expression.

Lantern Decorating Contest: Share your story through lantern art, inviting participation every day.

Zahra’s Ramadan Journey: Join Zahra's journey during the holy month to enjoy the stories of trees and the desert rose.

Old Doha Port, Until April 10, 2024

Enjoy the special Ramadan activations at Old Doha Port this weekend.

Watch Nightly Shows: The family amphitheater becomes a stage for daily cultural performances, celebrating the spirit of Ramadan.

Discover Zahra’s Ramadan Journey: An engaging narrative experience unfolds from March 15 to 23, blending tales of nature with the beauty of Ramadan.

Explore Souq Al Mina: Throughout Ramadan, this pop-up market offers an eclectic mix of food, fashion, and more, alongside the traditional chants of the Musaher.

Step Back in Time at the Throwback Food Festival: Located in the Old Mina District from March 10 to April 10, 2024, this festival revives the culinary heritage of Qatar, inviting families to indulge in a feast of traditional flavors.

The Pearl Ramadan Bazaar

Until April 13, 2024

8:30pm to 1am (Saturday to Wednesday)

8:30pm to 2am (Thursdays and Fridays)

Porto Arabia / 2-6 La Croisette

The Pearl transforms into a nocturnal bazaar, showcasing everything from abayas to Arabic sweets.

Special activities for Garangao and a plethora of cultural events ensure a memorable Ramadan experience for families.

Souq Waqif

Until April 10, 2024

Stores: 8am-12pm & Iftar time to1am

Restaurants: From Iftar to Suhoor

Experience the vibrant atmosphere of Ramadan at Souq Waqif, where you can immerse yourself in traditional festivities and enjoy a variety of offerings: Restaurants, handmade shops, cafes, cultural performances, and family activities.

