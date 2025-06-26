MUSCAT: Oman’s strong track record in air safety received global acclaim when it scored 94.4 per cent in the implementation sustainability index and a perfect 100 per cent in the facilitation compliance index. These achievements placed Oman 4th globally among G20 nations and 3rd in the Middle East in aviation security.

This came during the annual review of Civil Aviation Authority’s milestones and global achievements on Wednesday in a press conference by Eng Nayef bin Ali al Abri, Chairman of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

Al Abri said these results reflect Oman’s firm commitment to aviation security and readiness to maintain high compliance. The Authority will continue working with partners to implement audit recommendations and uphold international standards.

The ICAO audit team praised Oman’s inter-agency coordination, the competence of its national workforce and the effectiveness of its emergency security plans. Solidifying its status as a regional leader in aviation security Oman recorded outstanding results in the ICAO’s Universal Security Audit Programme – Continuous Monitoring Approach (USAP-CMA), conducted from February 9 to18, 2025.

The audit assessed compliance with international aviation security standards outlined in the Chicago Convention. The audit covered eight core elements, including legislation, training, licensing, quality control and response to deficiencies. It also addressed nine key domains such as airport and aircraft security, passenger and cargo screening and prevention of unlawful acts.

In line with Oman Vision 2040 and digital transformation goals, the CAA launched an upgraded version of the Oman Meteorology website and mobile app during the annual media meeting. The revamped platforms offer real-time, location-based weather updates with an intuitive user interface and a colour-coded alert system for severe conditions such as heavy rain, strong winds, fog and high waves.

Al Abri said the launch of the upgraded platforms represents a leap forward in the digital services and reflects a dedication to delivering precise, advanced services that empower the public to respond proactively to weather changes.

Marking the 50th anniversary of Oman’s membership in the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), the CAA launched a commemorative stamp. The stamp was jointly unveiled by Eng Nayef bin Ali al Abri, Chairman of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), and Sayyid Nasr bin Badr al Busaidy, Chief Postmaster General at Oman Post.

