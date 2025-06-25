Muscat: Oman Air has confirmed on Tuesday June 24, 2025 that its flight schedule has returned to normal operations, with only minor delays experienced as a result of Monday June 23, 2025 cancellations.

In a statement the air line said, "Oman Air confirms that our flight schedule has returned to normal operations, with only minor delays as a result of last night's cancellations. We sincerely thank our guests for their patience and understanding during this time.

To support those affected, we have deployed additional staff at our call centre and across key airport touch points, and we continue to assist guests with rebooking, onward connections and any outstanding travel needs."

