The rumours are true: Sea Point’s iconic Ritz Hotel has officially been sold, with reports placing the price tag between R240m and R300m.

The 23-storey landmark, famed for its former 360° revolving restaurant, is set to be revitalised by its new owners — a French-Dutch consortium and a local property developer — who plan to breathe new life into the grande dame.

Ash Müller, property broker and columnist for the Mail & Guardian, said the hotel's new owners are currently in consultation with architects and the City of Cape Town regarding the early planning and approval stages for the renovations.

She added that the hotel originally included retail frontage as part of its mixed-use design, and that if this feature is retained, it would add significant value to the redevelopment.

Modular design legacy

Less widely known, said Müller, is that The Ritz was also an engineering marvel of its time. When it was constructed in the early 1970s, the 23-storey tower was one of the few buildings in South Africa to be built using modular construction — a pioneering technique at the time. Entire bedroom and bathroom units were pre-fabricated off-site, transported to the location, and craned into position. This method allowed for faster, more efficient construction while ensuring quality control in each unit.

For the current developers, this structural modularity may present a strategic advantage. The building’s compartmentalised design could simplify upgrades to plumbing, electrical systems, and smart infrastructure, without the need for extensive structural overhauls. It also offers a unique architectural narrative to build on — one that blends retro-modern engineering with the potential for sleek, future-forward innovation.

As they breathe new life into this grande dame, developers have the opportunity to honour and amplify its original design legacy, reinforcing its place as a timeless icon on the Sea Point skyline, Müller said. This vision for the future is rooted in a rich and colourful past — one that shaped the Ritz into a symbol of Sea Point's golden era.

Glamour and grandeur

From its grand entrance in 1971, The Ritz stood as a beacon of sophistication—offering panoramic ocean views, upscale dining, and upscale entertainment. Its launch signalled an ambitious era of luxury for Sea Point, contributing significantly to the suburb’s mid-century development and identity.

In its heyday, The Ritz boasted an 80% occupancy rate, hosted vibrant nightlife including popular clubs - “Paschas” and “In‑Excess” -, and welcomed many celebrities and dignitaries, including Nelson Mandela following his release in 1990.

In late 2017, Shimmy Luxury Collection (led by Nicky van der Walt) invested R120 m in a full refurbishment—revamping infrastructure, interiors, restaurants, lounges, pool deck, and reopening the revolving restaurant

Key highlights included a glamorous lobby with gold-tone accents and marble; the addition of Top of the Ritz restaurant on the 23rd floor, and the opening of the Dom Pérignon Lounge on the 22nd floor; Hennessy Cigar Lounge on the 21st, and Casa and poolside dining on lower floors.

Source: Supplied. The former revolving Top of the Ritz restaurant.

Vacancy and fallout

But The Ritz has its darker chapters too. The hotel’s reputation was tarnished in the late 1980s amid rising crime and social issues in the area. It also gained notoriety for multiple suicide incidents, and a high‑profile axe murder in Room 1803 in 1993.

Perhaps more devastating was the legal battle which erupted in 2018 between Ritz Plaza (the freeholder) and the management company, which resulted in a High Court order forcing the latter to vacate due to non-payment of fees.

Despite grand reopening plans, the hotel never reopened publicly, and has remained vacant and deteriorating since then.

Legacy meets progress

But now with a change in ownership, there is renewed hope for the hotel's reputation as new life is not only being breathed into the building itself but into a neglected part of Sea Point, enriching the area’s character and boosting its overall value, Müller said.

Once a symbol of Sea Point’s golden era, the revival of The Ritz Hotel—can be seen as one of many bold moves contributing to the area’s ongoing transformation.

In recent years, landmark refurbishments—such as the fire station restoration and elegant Victorian-era conversions—have reinforced Sea Point’s revival, which has its roots as far as 2010 when the suburb gradually fell into neglect as development energy shifted to the newly built V&A Waterfront. Vacancies increased, infrastructure aged, and many buildings and businesses lost their appeal.

A turning point came in 2010 with the Fifa World Cup and the construction of the Cape Town Stadium in neighbouring Green Point. These catalysed fresh interest in Sea Point’s potential, attracting developers who began restoring neglected buildings and modernising the area.

A major milestone was reached in 2015 when the Berman Brothers transformed the old Galleria centre into The Point, a modern mixed-use lifestyle hub. This R300m redevelopment signalled Sea Point’s commercial comeback, spurring further upgrades along Main and Regent Roads.

Sea Point rising

Between 2017 and 2021, heritage restorations and high-end apartment blocks emerged, including the rejuvenation of Strand Beach apartments and the iconic Winchester Mansions Hotel. The establishment of the Sea Point City Improvement District (CID) around 2018 further accelerated improvements to safety, cleanliness, and urban management.

Today, the suburb is a vibrant blend of heritage charm, coastal energy, and modern convenience, drawing residents, investors, and visitors alike, and the new and upcoming Ritz Hotel will be part and parcel of that offering. Its revival stands as a rare opportunity — not just to restore a local landmark, but to celebrate a bygone era while reimagining it for a new generation.

“Sea Point has many personalities — the more you explore, the more you discover these distinct nodes, each with its own energy. This particular area has been tired for some time, and it’s clearly been waiting for an upgrade.

"I truly believe this project will add significant value,” Müller said.

In Sea Point’s ever-evolving story, the grande dame is poised to reclaim her place — this time, with one foot in the past and the other firmly in the future.

