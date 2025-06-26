MUSCAT: OQX, the research, development and innovation arm of OQ Group, has celebrated a major milestone with the graduation of the first cohort from its business accelerator programme. Thirteen startups took the stage to present their innovative solutions to a panel of energy and entrepreneurship experts from Oman and abroad, marking a significant step in OQ’s mission to drive technology-led economic growth.

Spanning sustainable energy, clean tech, artificial intelligence and energy asset optimisation, the showcased ventures reflected a bold vision for a smarter, greener future. The event drew interest from investors across Oman, Europe, Asia and South America, offering a platform for cross-border collaboration and shared investment potential.

In a key highlight of the event, OQX signed a strategic agreement with ITHCA Group to support commercialisation of outcomes from the accelerator. The partnership aims to connect participating startups with funding opportunities and ecosystem initiatives, strengthening their path to market. The agreement was signed by Dr Ammar Mohammed al Ojaili, Vice President of Innovation at OQ, and Maha bint Mohammed al Balushi, Group Director at ITHCA.

Dr Al Ojaili noted: “This graduation marks a pivotal moment for the accelerator. It is proof of the programme’s impact on launching startups that offer real, scalable solutions for the energy sector.”

Echoing this, Maha al Balushi added: “Our partnership with OQ reflects ITHCA’s commitment to nurturing Oman’s entrepreneurship ecosystem. By aligning innovation with market demand, we believe we can unlock new opportunities in ICT and related sectors while reinforcing Oman’s position as a regional hub for technology and investment.”

The accelerator forms part of OQ’s broader commitment to developing a dynamic, private sector-driven innovative economy. By guiding startups from idea to implementation, OQ aims to foster high-impact ventures that contribute to sustainable national growth and global competitiveness.

