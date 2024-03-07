Doha, Qatar: The inaugural Qatar Boat Show 2024 is scheduled to take place at the Old Doha Port from November 6 to 9, anticipating a turnout of over 20,000 visitors from around the world. Organisers expect the event to feature 495 exhibitors and brands, showcasing the best in marine innovation and luxury.

During a recent press conference, CEO of Old Doha Port, Eng. Mohammad Abdulla Al Mulla, underscored the strategic importance of the Qatar Boat Show 2024 in line with the port’s long-term vision and Qatar’s national objectives. Al Mulla stressed collaborative efforts aimed at furthering economic growth and enhancing tourism appeal.

“The Qatar Boat Show 2024 is a strategic milestone that aligns with the long-term vision of Old Doha Port and our nation. It is a testament to our efforts and the fruitful collaboration between various stakeholders to drive economic growth and enhance our country’s tourism appeal. This grand event will be a remarkable showcase of the marine world and unparalleled luxury in true Doha form.”

Al Mulla outlined the port’s long-term strategy to bolster tourism, particularly maritime tourism, by implementing plans to attract visitors from diverse countries. He highlighted the port’s status as Qatar’s gateway to the world, noting its integral involvement in hosting the FIFA World Cup 2022 and its ongoing efforts to diversify and enhance tourism offerings.

The Qatar Boat Show 2024 will exhibit over 95 boats and watercraft on both land and water, spanning various sectors including luxury and lifestyle, equipment and services, small and medium boats, and underwater sports and toys. Moreover, attendees can expect a diverse array of attractions, including culinary delights, entertainment, and activities for all ages.

Aligned with Qatar’s National Vision 2030, the Boat Show aims to stimulate economic growth and tourism by showcasing the latest in marine innovation and leisure. Old Doha Port’s state-of-the-art facilities, encompassing 800,000 sqm. and 450 berths, make it an ideal venue for the event.

Old Doha Port’s two world-class marinas and vibrant mix of retail, dining, and hospitality options position it as an ideal venue for the Qatar Boat Show 2024. Notably, during the FIFA World Cup 2022, the port accommodated approximately 20 superyachts, underscoring its significance as the primary gateway for visiting yachts to the country. Moreover, 50 superyachts were processed through the port as it is the main gateway to the country for any visiting yachts.

With an annual influx of 300,000 visitors to its cruise terminal, Old Doha Port continues to attract prominent cruise operators, further solidifying its status as a leading maritime hub in the Middle East. Prominent curise operators include MSC Virtuosa, AIDAprima, Costa Toscana, Norwegian Dawn, MS Riviera, Silver Moon, MS Hamburg, Seabourn Encore, Queen Mary 2, and MV Artania.

