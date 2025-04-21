Muscat – Oman’s 3- to 5-star hotels posted revenues of RO59mn in 2025 till the end of February, marking a 12.7% increase from RO52mn during the same period last year, according to figures released by National Centre for Statistics and Information.

The growth in revenue is attributed to a 3.6% rise in number of guests to 458,433 by the end of February 2025 compared to 442,468 in 2024. Hotel occupancy rates rose from 60.8% in February 2024 to 67.9% in February 2025, an increase of 11.7%.

Guest from key international markets showed significant growth. The number of visitors from the Americas rose 9.2% to 16,130, while those from Africa surged 55% to 3,244. Guests from Asia increased 8.1% to 60,375, and those from Oceania climbed 53.4% to 9,735.

European tourists made up the largest share with numbers rising 8.7% to 173,455. Visitors from GCC countries rose 6.5% to 27,505. However, the number of Omani hotel guests decreased 3.1% to 137,465.

