Marassi Galleria, Bahrain's newest premier lifestyle destination and a part of iconic waterfront development, Marassi Al Bahrain, has announced a line-up of exciting events for the Eid Al Fitr holidays that will run for 10 days.

Designed to entertain and delight guests of all ages, this vibrant calendar promises exuberant celebrations from April 10 (tomorrow) to April 20. The Mall will offer a delightful confluence of shopping, dining, entertainment, and live shows, establishing itself as the ultimate Eid destination.

Guests will be transported to the heart of the lively Brazilian carnival as they immerse themselves in the mesmerising “Colours of Rio” parade.

"This captivating spectacle will feature stunning costumes, infectious music, and energetic performances that promise to enthral visitors throughout the ten-day celebration. Catch the dazzling parade at four convenient timings every day at 4.30pm, 6.30pm, 8pm and 9pm.

Adding a further layer of enchantment, talented musicians will serenade guests with daily live performances as they explore the Mall’s extensive array of boutiques and foster treasured moments with family and friends, ultimately creating a truly memorable ambience.

Beyond the parade, the Mall opens doors to a new world of entertainment. Guests can catch the latest blockbusters at the state-of-the-art cinema, embark on an underwater adventure at the awe-inspiring aquarium, or experience exhilarating thrills at the action-packed Adventure Park.

To tantalise their taste buds, a diverse selection of restaurants and cafés awaits to cater to every culinary desire.

Boasting an unparalleled retail experience, Marassi Galleria houses a meticulously curated collection of renowned brands.

Visitors can shop the latest trends in fashion, accessories, and much more, well-suited for Eid gifting. This treasure trove of offerings presents the perfect opportunity to find the most stylish presents to celebrate loved ones during this joyous occasion.

Eid festivities at the Marassi Galleria promise to be an extraordinary experience for the entire family. Children will be spellbound by the pulsating parade and live entertainment, while adults will find the perfect place to unwind and revel in the delightful ambience.

With breath-taking architectural design, a diverse collection of renowned brands, and world-class culinary experiences, Marassi Galleria is the perfect destination for every cherished celebration.

