RIYADH — The Saudi Heritage Commission announced the discovery and documentation of one of the bilinear inscriptions in the village of Alqan in the northwestern Tabuk region.



The discovery was made as part of the archaeological survey works carried out by the commission in various regions of Saudi Arabia. The inscription dates back to the 5th century AD, according to a study of the shapes of the letters and their evolution.



The commission explained that the newly discovered inscription was formed in the Thamudic pen and early Arabic script, and has historical importance that lies in confirming the continuation of writing in the Thamudic pen in the 5th century AD, noting that it is classified within a series of bilinear archaeological inscriptions in the Kingdom.



The Heritage Commission revealed that the inscription consists of three lines: Two of them were written in the Thamudic pen, and one line was written in the early Arabic script, confirming that this inscription provides new scientific insights represented in the historical simultaneity of writing in the Thamudic pen and the early Arabic script, in addition to the continuity of knowledge of writing in the Thamudic pen in ancient societies until the 5th century.



This discovery sheds more light on the history of ancient Arabic writings in the Arabian Peninsula, and is a qualitative addition to the series of ancient Arabic inscriptions and writings that the commission recently documented, in addition to its importance in studying the development of the form of the Arabic letter throughout history.



It is noteworthy that the Heritage Commission seeks, through archaeological survey and excavation projects, to study, document, preserve, introduce and benefit from archaeological sites. Being an important cultural and economic resource is part of its responsibilities towards cultural heritage, protecting and caring for it, and highlighting the Kingdom’s civilizational role.

