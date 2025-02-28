RIYADH — The percentage of Saudi people who visited at least one cultural event or activity accounted for 81.6 during the year 2024, according to the 2024 Household Culture and Entertainment Survey, released by the General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT) on Thursday.



People, who visited at least one cultural event or activity, stood at 81.6 percent while those who visited at least one recreational event or activity reached 85.3 percent.

The survey results showed that the percentage of those who visited gardens and parks was 65.8. Those who attended national celebrations stood at 40.5 percent and those who participated in literary meetings and poetry evenings accounted for 2.5 percent.



It was revealed that 20.4 percent of individuals practice cooking as a cultural activity, which is the highest percentage of practicing cultural activities, followed by fine arts at 9.7 percent, while the least cultural activity was practicing fashion design at 1.7 percent. The percentage of individuals who read books was 48.5 and those who read newspapers was 38.2 percent and those who read magazines was 17.2 percent.



The GASTAT reported that 61.9 percent of individuals visited shopping malls during the last year while 60.2 percent spent time in the desert or on the beach, and 8.8 percent in water parks.



It also revealed that the most practiced recreational and sports activity in leisure time is walking at a rate of 66.4 percent, followed by football at a rate of 17.6 percent while the least practiced activities are handball and basketball at a rate of 0.4 percent.



It is noteworthy that the Household Culture and Entertainment Survey 2024 is one of the social surveys conducted by the GASTAT, and provides statistical data and indicators on the cultural and recreational interests of adults in the Kingdom aged 15 years and above, such as visiting cultural or recreational sites.

The survey aims to support decision-makers, policy makers and those interested in the culture and entertainment sector with accurate and updated data so as to develop this promising sector.

