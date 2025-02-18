RIYADH — Princess Sara bint Mashhour bin Abdulaziz, spouse of Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, has announced the launch of the programming for the Misk Heritage Museum "Asaan."



During her announcement of the launching, Princess Sara, chairperson of the Asaan, said: “Our goal is to cultivate a generation that takes pride in its heritage and actively works to preserve and revitalize it. Asaan will showcase the Kingdom's rich legacy, including artifacts, customs, and societal values. This commitment reflects our national identity, connects our past with the present, and ensures that our heritage is sustained for future generations.”



Asaan will span over 40,000 square meters and feature an innovative design by Zaha Hadid Architects. The design, inspired by traditional Najdi architectural styles, will reflect the Kingdom's identity while embodying modern creativity. Upon its opening, the museum will house thousands of heritage artifacts and collectibles that tell vivid stories of the past and provide insights into the ways of life experienced by Saudi generations throughout history.



The museum, set to open in the coming years in the heart of historical Diriyah — one of the Kingdom's most important heritage sites — aims to become a global cultural hub celebrating both tangible and intangible Saudi heritage. Supported by the Mohammed bin Salman Foundation (Misk), the museum will significantly contribute to cultural sustainability through its diverse programs and activities.



As a non-profit organization, the museum is dedicated to preserving and celebrating Saudi Arabia’s rich and diverse heritage. It will feature a wide range of heritage artifacts and collectibles displayed in interactive exhibitions and inspiring spaces, offering visitors immersive experiences that take them on a journey through time. These experiences aim to foster a deep connection to cultural roots, making heritage vibrant, relevant, and profound for both current and future generations. The museum's mission aligns with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, emphasizing cultural sustainability and the preservation of Saudi identity.



In collaboration with entities affiliated with the Misk Foundation, the museum aims to benefit from global expertise and establish partnerships to ensure integrated efforts in cultural preservation. These collaborations will strengthen the Kingdom’s position as a global leader in investing in its cultural heritage.



The museum will host various spaces, including permanent exhibitions, art galleries, and an arts courtyard where visitors can connect with Saudi Arabia's rich and multifaceted heritage. It will also feature “Asaan’s Majlis,” a space dedicated to fostering dialogue, sharing ideas, and hosting workshops focused on reviving heritage. With conservation labs and interactive learning programs, the museum will create immersive experiences that bring the Kingdom’s history and culture to life in dynamic and accessible ways.



The Asaan Museum is set to become a key landmark in Saudi Arabia's cultural landscape. Through its partnership with the Misk Foundation, Asaan will leverage global expertise to further enhance the Kingdom's reputation as a leader in cultural heritage preservation and celebration.



Princess Sara’s unwavering commitment to preserving Saudi heritage is evident in the innovative and contemporary approaches championed by Asaan. She actively supports cultural programs that revive Saudi heritage through artistic and social initiatives. She is also dedicated to empowering individuals, particularly youth and people with disabilities, by enhancing their educational and professional skills. These efforts align with the broader goals of the non-profit sector under the framework of Saudi Vision 2030.

