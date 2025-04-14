MAKKAH — Saudi Arabia will prohibit entry into Makkah or remaining in the city for anyone holding a visa other than a Hajj visa starting April 29. Expatriates, without a Hajj permit, will also be banned from entering Makkah from April 23.



Permits for entry will be granted only to individuals whose residency is officially registered in Makkah, or those holding a valid Hajj permit, or individuals authorized to work within the holy sites. Requests for the permits can be submitted electronically through the Absher Individuals platform or the Muqeem portal.



This is part of a broader set of measures to regulate this year’s Hajj season and ensure the safety and security of all pilgrims. The Ministry of Interior announced on Saturday the latest Hajj-related regulations ahead of the 2025 pilgrimage season. It confirmed that Sunday, 15 Shawwal 1446 corresponding to April 13, 2025, will be the final date for Umrah pilgrims to enter the Kingdom, while the last date for all the foreign pilgrims to leave the Kingdom is Tuesday, 1 Dhul-Qi’dah 1446 corresponding to April 29, 2025.



Expatriates, seeking entry into Makkah, will be required to obtain official Hajj permits from the relevant authorities effective from Wednesday, 25 Shawwal 1446 corresponding to April 23, 2025. Those who do not have valid Hajj permits will be denied entry and returned to their point of origin.



The ministry announced that the issuance of Umrah permits via the Nusuk platform will be suspended for Saudi citizens, GCC nationals, expatriates in Saudi Arabia, and other visa holders effective from Tuesday, April 29. This suspension will remain in effect until Monday, 14 Dhul-Hijjah 1446 corresponding to June 10, 2025.



The ministry reiterated that entry into Makkah or remaining within the city will be strictly limited to holders of official Hajj visas, effective from April 29.



The ministry urged all individuals and Hajj service providing companies and establishments to comply with these regulations, warning that violators will face legal penalties. It emphasized the importance of cooperation to ensure the safety, and sanctity of the pilgrimage.

