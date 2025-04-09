JEDDAH — The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has warned those, who wish to perform Hajj, against dealing with unauthorized channels and entities.

It emphasized that any information or offers made available through unofficial channels are misleading and do not represent the ministry or other relevant authorities.

The ministry called on everyone to be accurate and avoid being swayed by false advertisements or fake Hajj offers.



The ministry stated that Hajj pilgrims must obtain a Hajj visa issued by the relevant authorities in the Kingdom, and that is in coordination with Hajj Affairs offices in 80 countries, or through the “Nusuk Hajj" platform, which is designated for pilgrims coming from more than 126 countries. Direct booking is available through the platform.



The ministry emphasized that the "electronic path" on the ministry's official website (https://masar.nusuk.sa) and the "Nusuk" app are the approved channels for booking packages for domestic pilgrims, including citizens and expatriates.



The ministry has made it possible to receive any inquiries or reports in several languages around the clock via the "Guests of God Care Center" at the unified number: 1966 (from within the Kingdom), the international number: +966920002814 (from outside the Kingdom), and the email address: care@haj.gov.sa.



All these initiatives emanate from the ministry's commitment to serving the guests of God and facilitating the performance of their Hajj rituals in ease and comfort.

