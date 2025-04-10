RIYADH — Nusuk Hajj offers six packages that facilitate foreign pilgrims to choose their category, in terms of the quality of services and facilities that they want to take advantage of, according to the Nusuk Hajj website.

These packages include Basic, Basic with Transfer, Premium, Luxury, and Luxury with Transfer. Nusuk Hajj, which is a comprehensive platform managed by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, will provide pilgrims from more than 50 designated countries packages that facilitate their choice in terms of quality of service and prices.



"The comprehensive packages provide all the essential services for pilgrims during their Hajj journey, ensuring a comfortable and smooth experience. These services include visa issuance, flights, accommodation in Makkah and Madinah, meals, transportation between cities, holy sites services, and guidance," according to the Nusuk Hajj website.



The Basic package offers services necessary to provide a complete Hajj experience at reasonable prices, with accommodation for up to 14 days in 3-star hotels. Basic with Transfer package meets the needs of pilgrims seeking an extended stay of up to 14 days, while offering 4-or even 3-star hotels.



The Premium Package offers comfort and ease of transportation and accommodation in 4-to3-star hotels at reasonable prices. The Premium package also offers pilgrims accommodation in 4-star hotels for 10 days, while the Luxury category offers pilgrims accommodation in a 5-star hotel for 10 days, meeting the diverse needs of the pilgrims and enhancing their experience on all levels.



The Luxury with Transfer package offers high-quality services and easy access to the main Hajj sites, offering accommodation in 5-star hotels for 14 days.



The Nusuk Hajj website revealed this at a time when the Saudi authorities warned those wishing to perform Hajj against falling victim to fake Hajj campaigns. The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah emphasized the importance of engaging only with official channels and that Hajj can only be performed by obtaining a Hajj visa issued by the relevant authorities in Saudi Arabia, in coordination with countries through their Hajj Affairs Offices, or through the Nusuk Hajj platform for pilgrims from countries where are there are no official Hajj offices.

