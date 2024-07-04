The selected crafts, such as palm leaf weaving, have both cultural and commercial significance, as they are traditional practices that reflect Omani heritage

NIZWA, JULY 3

In Oman, there is a constant devotion to the ancestral traditions of our ancestors and a great interest in transmitting them to future generations. Reflecting this commitment, the Ihsaan Association, Al Dakhiliyah Governorate branch, welcomed children from the Al Mada Summer Centre of Nizwa Club to introduce them to the crafts of their ancestors and the techniques involved. The event took place at the association’s headquarters on Wednesday.

Approximately 90 children of various ages participated in educational sessions led by skilled artisans, both men and women, who shared their expertise in traditional crafts such as palm leaf weaving, textile making, and crafting Omani sandals. The children learned the methods of each craft and engaged in workshops to practice and apply what they learned.

The selected crafts, such as palm leaf weaving, have both cultural and commercial significance, as they are traditional practices that reflect Omani heritage and are sought after by locals and tourists alike, attracting widespread community interest.

For example, palm leaf weaving is a valuable, inherited craft that can produce various products at minimal cost. Recognizing the importance of preserving these crafts, many associations and institutions are committed to promoting, transmitting, and endearing them to the next generation.

Practicing and mastering these crafts can potentially create opportunities for future projects in the tourism sector, artisanal markets, and cultural events, contributing to the preservation and promotion of Omani heritage. The demand for traditional Omani textiles and clothing remains high, often fetching significant prices despite the cost of production.

Khalifa bin Zahir bin Omar al Rashdi, a participating artisan, shared his insights, stating, "These activities not only preserve our heritage but also provide a livelihood for many."

Samiah Khamis Masoud al Yarubi, a member of the Ihsaan Association branch, explained, "Today's event activates our partnership with summer centers. We organised this event by inviting several elderly artisans to teach the current generation the traditional crafts passed down from parents and grandparents. The event also included teaching children how to care for bedridden elderly people, conducted by a retired nurse from Nizwa Hospital. Bedridden seniors require special attention from their families, and this was an opportunity to educate the young ones on how to contribute and take care of them." During the medical session, children learned how to measure blood pressure, monitor diabetes, check oxygen levels, and follow up on medication for the elderly. The children showed great enthusiasm and engagement throughout the session.

Additionally, they were introduced to the association's ambulance service and learned how to transport elderly people from their homes using the association's ambulance.

Traditional foods also had a special corner at the event, where popular dishes were presented in traditional ways.

Rahma bint Masoud al Kindi, an administrator at Al Mada Summer Centre, remarked, "This event instills in the students how to interact with the elderly and teaches them traditional crafts and old industries. The children particularly enjoyed the practical ambulance exercises, learning how to call for elderly-specific ambulance services from the Ihsaan Association. The nurse also taught them how to assist elderly people in need of care, fostering a sense of responsibility and community involvement in the children."



AMAL AL RIYAMI