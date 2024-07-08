MAKKAH — The General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque adorned the holy Kaaba with a new cover, "Kiswa," as per the annual tradition on Sunday.



A team of 159 craftsmen from the King Abdulaziz Complex for Holy Kaaba Kiswa carried out the replacement.



The team, distributed around the sides and roof of the holy Kaaba according to their specializations, began by dismantling the old Kiswa and installing the new one, then fixing it at the corners and on the roof of the holy Kaaba.



The installed Kiswa, weighing 1,350 kilograms and standing 14 meters high, consists of four separate sides and a door curtain. Each side was individually raised to the top of the Kaaba in preparation for unfolding it over the old covering.



The sides were fixed at the top by tying them, and the other end was lowered after the old Kiswa's ropes were untied.



The new sides were moved up and down in a continuous motion, followed by lowering the old Kiswa from the bottom, leaving the new sides in place.



This process was repeated for each side until the Kiswa was completed. Finally, the belt was aligned in a straight line along the four sides and sewn into place. After securing all the sides, the corners were sewn from the top of the Kiswa to the bottom. Once this was completed, the curtain was put in place, which required time and precision.



The Kiswa consumes approximately 1,000 kilograms of raw silk, dyed black within the complex, 120 kilograms of gold threads, and 100 kilograms of silver threads. The Kiswa's belt consists of 16 pieces, along with seven pieces below the belt.



The King Abdulaziz Complex for Holy Kaaba Kiswa employs around 200 craftsmen and administrators, all trained, qualified, and specialized citizens.



The complex includes departments for dyeing, automated and hand weaving, printing, belt-making, gilding, sewing, and assembly of the Kiswa. It houses the world's largest sewing machine in terms of length, measuring 16 meters, and operating with computerized systems.



Additionally, there are supporting departments such as the laboratory, administrative services, quality control, public relations, health services for workers, and occupational safety.

