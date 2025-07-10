Riyadh - WSM for Information Technology Company penned a SAR 500 million deal with the Public Sector to provide services upon purchase orders.

The two entities signed the agreement on 7 July 2025 for three years, according to a bourse disclosure.

WSM highlighted that the project will have a positive financial impact if it receives separate purchase orders from the client per this contract.

The purchase orders with materiality event will be announced according to the rules and obligations issued by the Capital Market Authority (CMA).

On 30 June, the Saudi firm secured a SAR 5 million loan from Emirates NBD to finance contracts for new projects and issue final letters of guarantee.

