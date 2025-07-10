UAE – Huspy, the UAE and Spain-based proptech company, has raised $59 million in a Series B round led by Balderton Capital, according to a press release.

The transaction witnessed the participation of Peak XV, ExBorder Partners, Turmeric Capital, BY Ventures, Dara Management, and KE Partners.

Huspy plans to expand into six new Spanish cities and launch business in Saudi Arabia this year, bringing its total footprint to more than 10 cities globally, including Madrid, Valencia, and Dubai.

Founded in 2020 by Jad Antoun and Khalid Ashmawy, the company facilitates over $7 billion in annual real estate transactions across Europe and the Middle East.

Huspy empowers thousands of real estate agents and mortgage brokers with a market-leading value proposition that covers high commissions, best-in-class technology, and robust infrastructure to serve home buyers and sellers more efficiently.

Over the next four years, the platform intends to launch operations across most major cities in Europe and the Middle East.

Jad Antoun, Co-Founder and CEO of Huspy, said: “We aim to provide the best infrastructure for real estate agents and mortgage brokers, enabling them to grow their businesses and serve home buyers and sellers in the best way possible.”

In May 2024, Huspy raised a funding round led by Balderton Capital to scale its business in the MENA region.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

